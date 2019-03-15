|
RICH, Freda R. Beloved wife of Joseph Rich and the late Selbert Napier. Freda is survived by her sons John Napier, Mike (Tina) Napier and daughters Melissa (Fred) Merritt, Mary Rich, Monica (Tom) Carlson and Norma (Bill) Beckett. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Sister of Pauline (late Buford) Ritchie, Betty Jo (late Harvey) Bailey and Linda (James) Stone. Passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church 7127 Dutchland Pkwy, Liberty Township, OH 45044 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2019