WELDON, Freda J. Age 90, of Fairborn, OH, formerly of New Albany, OH and Gahanna, OH, passed away September 2, 2019. Born September 4, 1928 to parents William McKinley Hickman and Anna Frances (Willis) in Center Village, OH. Preceded in death by husband, John E. (Jess) Weldon, brothers, Willis M., Harold and Donald Hickman, sister, Margurite (Margie) Watts. Freda is survived by her son, William J. (Bill) Weldon, loving daughter-in-law, Sue and beloved grandson, David; sister, Lois Eloise (Lou) Balish; nieces, Jane Yanosko, Sue Hach and Veronica Stewart; nephew, Russ (Donna) Watts and their children Ashley and Adam, The family would like to express their most gracious thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living. Calling hours will be at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. where service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., Pastor Steve Sisco, officiating, followed by burial service at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, OH. A celebration of Freda's life will be held at the First Church of Christ, 1166 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 on September 16, 2019 at 7 p.m.. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Church of Christ, 1166 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019