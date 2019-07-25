Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie FYFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie FYFFE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie FYFFE Obituary
FYFFE, Freddie Joe Age 86 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood. He was born August 9, 1932 in Redbush, Kentucky, son of the late Ollie and Marie (Holbrook) Fyffe. Joe was a retired employee of General Motors and also loved gardening and raising tomato plants. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba Sue Fyffe in 2018 and one sister, Bonnie, Joe is survived by his son, Mark Fyffe; brother, Charlie Fyffe along with nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening (7/26) at the funeral home from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Joe's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now