FYFFE, Freddie Joe Age 86 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood. He was born August 9, 1932 in Redbush, Kentucky, son of the late Ollie and Marie (Holbrook) Fyffe. Joe was a retired employee of General Motors and also loved gardening and raising tomato plants. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba Sue Fyffe in 2018 and one sister, Bonnie, Joe is survived by his son, Mark Fyffe; brother, Charlie Fyffe along with nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening (7/26) at the funeral home from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Joe's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019