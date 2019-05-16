Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer North Chapel
4104 Needmore Road
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer North Chapel
4104 Needmore Road
Freddie Henderson Obituary
HENDERSON, Freddie "Bear" Age 38 of Dayton, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born September 4, 1980 in Dayton, Ohio. Bear is survived by his mother, Dorothy Yarbrough; father, Freddie Henderson, Jr.; step-mother, Regina Henderson; children: Theresa Henderson, Jai'Mycole Henderson and ShaTaria Blackstone; sisters: Jasmine Henderson, Qu'ran Henderson and Netanya Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including all the Mount Crest crew. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. To share a memory of Bear or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
