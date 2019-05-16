|
HENDERSON, Freddie "Bear" Age 38 of Dayton, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born September 4, 1980 in Dayton, Ohio. Bear is survived by his mother, Dorothy Yarbrough; father, Freddie Henderson, Jr.; step-mother, Regina Henderson; children: Theresa Henderson, Jai'Mycole Henderson and ShaTaria Blackstone; sisters: Jasmine Henderson, Qu'ran Henderson and Netanya Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including all the Mount Crest crew. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. To share a memory of Bear or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019