MELTON, Freddie F. Age 68 of Middletown, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1950 in Dover, Tennessee to Grady Winslow Melton and Flora Marie (Harrison) Melton. Freddie graduated from Madison High School in 1968. He retired from the Blast Furnace at AK Steel after 35 1/2 years. Fred was a volunteer for the Madison Fire Department, a member of the VFW Post 3809, Eagles Lodge Crystal Aerie 3458, Loyal Order of the Moose 501 and the Combined Honor Guard. He loved working in his yard, bowling and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sadie Snowden and Dimple Wallace; brothers, Dotson, Bill and Bobby Melton; and daughter, Angie Buccalo. Fred is survived by his wife and best friend of 39 years, Benita (Sheffield) Melton; daughters, Angie Lawson, Amy (Jerry) Proffitt, Andrea (Danny) Banks; brothers, Jack (Carol) Melton, Eddie Melton, Gene (Pat) Melton; a very special granddaughter, Chelsea (Mike) Line; grandsons, Jacob Lawson, Ethan (Chelsea) Glezen, Noah Banks, Tyler Buccalo and Zach Banks; two special great grandchildren, his Li'l Man and Pretty Girl, Max and Chandler Line; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Hidlebaugh officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm Thursday until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Monroe. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary