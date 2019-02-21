Home

POWERED BY

Services
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Freddie SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Freddie Age 77 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born November 6, 1941 in Stanford, KY to the late Buford and Rosie (Lane) Smith. He is survived by his son Lee Combs of Dayton; daughters Tammy Steele (Tim) of Kettering and Teresa Harlow of New Carlisle; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brother David Smith (Georgia) of Stanford, KY. He was preceded in death by son Timothy Combs, brother Michael Smith, and sister Mildred Hamilton. Freddie was a US Army Veteran, having served from 1960-1962. He was retired from the City of Dayton, where he worked in the sanitation department and was a 1959 graduate of McKinney High School in McKinney, KY. A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.