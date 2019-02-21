SMITH, Freddie Age 77 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born November 6, 1941 in Stanford, KY to the late Buford and Rosie (Lane) Smith. He is survived by his son Lee Combs of Dayton; daughters Tammy Steele (Tim) of Kettering and Teresa Harlow of New Carlisle; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brother David Smith (Georgia) of Stanford, KY. He was preceded in death by son Timothy Combs, brother Michael Smith, and sister Mildred Hamilton. Freddie was a US Army Veteran, having served from 1960-1962. He was retired from the City of Dayton, where he worked in the sanitation department and was a 1959 graduate of McKinney High School in McKinney, KY. A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary