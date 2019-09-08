|
SODDERS, Freddie Elwood 90, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019 in his home. Freddie was born October 27, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio to Arthur C. and Bernice (DeWitt) Sodders. He retired from International Harvester with 31 years of service, and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Occupational Forces after World War II. He was a life member of both Springfield Moose Lodge #536 and Indian Lake Moose Lodge # 1533. He achieved the Moose's highest degree of "Pilgrim" in 1991. He also served as an officer in various positions for the Ohio State Moose Association for 24 years. For his service, he was awarded the title of Honorary Past State President. Freddie was also a life member of the Springfield Elks Lodge #51, life member of the V.F.W. #1031, life member of the Lakeview Am Vets #30 and UAW Local 402. He was a member of the Indian Lake Eagles Lodge, and was also a member of the Union Club. He was also an avid bowler for most of his life and served as the Ohio State Moose Association's Bowling Chairman for 12 years and was later inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Rowenia (Dixon) Sodders; four children, Cheryl Woodard, Freda Lynn (Gary) Robinson, Angela Mae (Jim) Hutchins and Joy Sodders-Fenton; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Seth, Erin, Mallory, Miles, Mitchell, Noah and Jay; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Evelyn Begy, Mona Snyder, Dolores Gaier and Willard Sodders. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Moose services at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019