THOMAS, Freddy Wayne Age 39, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, where he was a patient for six days. He was born February 12, 1980 in Hazard, Kentucky and moved to Middletown when he was 14 years of age. He worked for and then owned and operated Affordable Paving for 24 years. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Crystal Aerie #3458. Freddy enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. Preceding him in death was his father, Freddy Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa Thomas; three children, Brooke Thomas, Brandon Thomas and Tyler Thomas; two granddaughters, Aubrey Roberts and A`aleena Thomas; his mother, Joyce Neace; four brothers, William Lykins, Scott Lykins, Greg Thomas, and Chris Neace; one sister, Lisa Lykins; several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Kim Kinsey and Renee Smith; one brother-in-law, Eric Fugate; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Kay Fugate; many in-law nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Dan Hidelbaugh officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019