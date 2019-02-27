GAGEL, Frederic E. Age 73, of Oakwood and John's Island Florida passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence in Oakwood. Fred was born on July 13, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John Frederic and Sis Earnshaw Gagel. He is survived by his wife, Karen; Tony Clare; daughters, Courtnie and her husband Jay and Pebbles; granddaughter, Blaklee; and his sister, Catherine Anderson. Fred attended Oakwood Schools, graduated from Trinity Pawling in New York, University of Kentucky, University of Arizona, and Ohio University. He was the owner of Gagel Construction Company and formerly employed by Merrill Lynch and Ameriprise. He was a member of Moraine Country Club, Dayton Country Club and John's Island Country Club. Fred's hobbies were tennis, golf, boating and love of life. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 and from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary