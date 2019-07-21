RIEGER, Jr., Frederic Lowell Age 76, of Waynesville, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Rick was born on November 12, 1942 in Dayton, OH to Frederic and Katherine (Geiler) Rieger. He attended Centerville and Oakwood schools, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from Case Western Reserve University in 1964, and his MBA in Quantitative Methods from University of Michigan in 1965. Rick worked for Chrysler Corp, AccuRay Corp, Borden, Inc., Highlights for Children, and Steward Systems Corp over his lifetime. He was a member and past President of the Lions Club in Columbus, OH, a trustee and Treasurer for Museum at the Friends Home in Waynesville, OH and sat on the Board of Trustees for Quaker Heights Care Community in Waynesville. Rick enjoyed photography and was awarded many ribbons in photo competitions. He was a member of Tripod Camera Group in Dayton, OH and Member Focus Group in Columbus, OH. Rick loved his pets and to travel, making many trips to Belgium and the National Parks with his family. He found audio and video technology fascinating and enjoyed personal computing and networking. In his free time he loved to watch movies with his grandchildren. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Susan (2015). He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (John), Matthew (Jennifer); grandchildren, Luke, Faith, Ruth, Megan, and Lauren; sister, Anne Corwynn. A Memorial Service will take place 11am, Thursday, July 25 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Rev. Randy Snyder officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rick's name to Museum at the Friends Home, 115 S 4th St, Waynesville, OH 45068. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019