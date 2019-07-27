Home

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Beth Sholom
610 Gladys Dr
Middletown, OH
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Abraham Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Frederic Ross


1926 - 2019
ROSS, Frederic Lewes 93, longtime resident of Middletown, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Barrington of West Chester. He was born May 31, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Rose (Cohen) Rosencrans. Fred was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Cincinnati School of Law. Fred and his brother-in-law H. O. Finkelman, formed Finkelman & Ross Attorneys in 1951. A long term member of the Butler County Bar Association, Fred retired as a lawyer in 2016. He was a member of Temple Beth Sholom and a past member of the Middletown Optimist Club. Fred was a long term patron of the arts, the Middletown Symphony, the Cincinnati Symphony, Ensemble Theater and The Play House in The Park. He loved classical music, opera, theater, cooking and was an accomplished pianist. Fred was a devoted husband, parent, grandfather and friend. Fred is survived by his sons; David (Inga) Ross, Monterey , CA; Adam (Heather) Ross, West Chester, OH; and Matthew (Sue) Ross, Grayslake, IL; grand children Nicole, Alex, Samuel, Jacob, Hailey and Mitchell. Two sisters-in-law; Ricki (Stuart) Hodesh, and Brenda Rinzler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra (Schear) Ross, brother Donald Ross and sister Reggie Finkelman, brothers-in-law Allan Rinzler & H. O. Finkelman. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Temple Beth Sholom, 610 Gladys Dr. Middletown, OH 45044 with Rabbi Haviva Horvitz officiating. Burial will be at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Shiva service will be Sunday evening at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 610 Gladys Dr. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
