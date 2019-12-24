|
CADEN, Frederick J. Passed away peacefully at age 96, on December 21, 2019 at 7:10AM. He was the son of Harry and Emma Caden, and the last of 6 siblings. Fred was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served in World War II as a light artillery gun crewman. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, and a Victory Medal. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years. Beatrice Caden; daughters, Carol Drake and Jennette Caden; grandchildren, Brian Caden and Lisa Kenny; and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be private at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, Trotwood. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019