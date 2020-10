Or Copy this URL to Share

COMMODORE, Frederick



Age 89, passed away 10/19/20. Born in Middletown, Ohio; Served in U.S. Army; Worked at U.S. Steel, Tinley Park Mental State Hospital, as well as a



Security Officer in Chicagoland area. Services will be held 10 am on Saturday, 10/31/20 at the Taylor Funeral Home,



63 E. 79th St, Chicago, 60619.



Visitation Friday, 10/30/20



3pm-8pm. Interment Burr Oak



Cemetery Alsip, IL.



