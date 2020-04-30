|
|
FEICHT, Frederick Prugh Age 84, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Robert N. and Dorothy (Prugh) Feicht. He grew up in Dayton, OH and attended Fairview High School, Heidelberg College in Tiffen, OH, studied a semester at Heidelberg University in Germany and also attended Sinclair College in Dayton. Fred started his career at Ludlow Battery and Ignition in Dayton and later worked at First Federal Savings and Loan in Kettering. He was Past Master of St. John's Masonic Lodge, member of the Scottish Rite, Sertoma Club, Kettering Kiwanis Club and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution. A long term resident of Trinity Community in Beavercreek, Fred liked volunteering for several activities and made many friends there. He enjoyed playing the organ many years for residents of Trinity Community as well as at Mt. Olive United Church of Christ in Trotwood and for St. John's Lodge at the Dayton Masonic Temple. Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn J. Noss of Palm Coast, FL on April 1, 2019 and by her husband John D. Noss on Dec 29, 1996. Fred is survived by one sister and her husband, Martha & Robert L. Neitman of Beavercreek, OH. Fred's nieces and their spouses are: Deborah & Frances Ayers of Palm Coast, FL; Pamela & Kenneth Belongia of Burke, VA; Karen & Stuart Helble of Round Hill, VA; and Kathryn & Michael Chenard of Mooresville, NC. Fred's nephews and their spouses are: John F. Noss of Round Hill, VA; Robert A. Neitman of Laguna Niguel, CA; and Dale R. and Carol Neitman of Galloway, OH. Family will have a private Graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020