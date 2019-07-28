Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Rose Sr. Memorial Chapel
525 Highway 64 Business
Hayesville, NC 28904
(828) 389-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Foland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Foland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Foland Obituary
FOLAND, Frederick Leroy 6/11/1941-07/14/2019 Age 78 of Hayesville, NC passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frederick O. and Lula Mae Roberts Foland. He was an Army veteran. He was a long time meat manager at Kroger while he lived in Ohio and at Publix while living in Florida. He loved fast cars, loved to grill, and loved to joke. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Marjorie Foland, who he greatly missed; and his sister, Georgia Ann Parsons. He is survived by his two sisters, Sharon Lee Smith and Barbara Ellen Foland; special nieces, Ashley Nishimura and husband Toshiya, Taylor Burns and husband Ty, and Tami Baughman and husband Buzz; and many other nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now