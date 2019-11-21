|
HAINES, Frederick H Age 82 passed away November 9, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Fred was born in Dayton, Ohio to Frances and Norman Haines. He was employed at McCalls Printing and then enjoyed his time entertaining many friends as the owner of The Charisma Lounge and the Affair/Slopes Lounge. He retired to Las Vegas with his wife Judi and spent his remainig 21 years there. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Geri and (Ned) Malcolm. He will be greatly missed by his wife, caregiver and friend, Judi; his daughters Lori Haines and Vicki and (Jason) Singer, stepson Tony and (Karen) Wilson, and his four grandchildren Rebecca, Jacqueline, Katelynne and Samuel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Infinity Hospice of Las Vegas. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dayton in the Reis Room at St. Peters in Huber Heights from 4 to 7 on November 30, 2019. A private burial will follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019