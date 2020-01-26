|
HANNAH Jr., Frederick "Carl" Age 66 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Hannah honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy; he attended Miami Shore Baptist Church & the Heavy Metal Church of Christ. Carl was a former employee of Karollton Envelope, American Pad & Paper as well as JBM Envelope. He was a member of the American Legion Post #165, as well as an avid Tennessee Vols fan. Preceded in death by his mother Lois (Lynch) Hannah, and his twin grandsons Ariyen & Ayce Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Vickie (Quillen) Hannah, 3 daughters Carly Halik and husband Brandon, Kelsey Hannah & Kailey Hannah, his father Frederick Hannah, Sr., brother Ronnie (Catherine) Hannah, 2 grandsons Hunter Chase & Atticus Phillips, sister-in-law Pamela Otto, the special people in his life Sandy Wray, Terry Harper, Bob Keller, Lexy "Lexy Loo" James, McKenna Brooks, John & Jill Bolden and family, Megan Sprouse and Binetou Soumare, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Rd., Moraine with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020