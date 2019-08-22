Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church West Carrollton
705 South Elm St.
West Carrollton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church West Carrollton
705 South Elm St.
West Carrollton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Harris


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Frederick R. "Fred" Age 72 of Miamisburg formerly of West Carrollton passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Fred was a veteran of the US Marine Corp serving in Vietnam, Life member of VFW Post 3438 West Carrollton, Vice President of Adams and Robinson Construction Company, Life member of the Carpenters Union and member of First Baptist Church West Carrollton. Fred was born December 17, 1946 to the late Ernest and Delina (Loud) Harris. Also preceding him in death was his sister and brothers; Ernestine, Chuck, Larry, David and Mike. Fred is survived by his wife of 53 years Patsy L. (Tufts) Harris, 2 sons; Fred Harris, Jr. of Indiana, Frank and wife Julie Harris of Miamisburg, 5 grandchildren; Frank, Jr., Halle, D.J., Will, and John Paul, brother and sisters; Kenneth Harris, Carol Holt, Sheri Kokenge, and Eileen Bates. Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church West Carrollton, 705 South Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church West Carrollton in Fred's memory. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now