HARRIS, Frederick R. "Fred" Age 72 of Miamisburg formerly of West Carrollton passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Fred was a veteran of the US Marine Corp serving in Vietnam, Life member of VFW Post 3438 West Carrollton, Vice President of Adams and Robinson Construction Company, Life member of the Carpenters Union and member of First Baptist Church West Carrollton. Fred was born December 17, 1946 to the late Ernest and Delina (Loud) Harris. Also preceding him in death was his sister and brothers; Ernestine, Chuck, Larry, David and Mike. Fred is survived by his wife of 53 years Patsy L. (Tufts) Harris, 2 sons; Fred Harris, Jr. of Indiana, Frank and wife Julie Harris of Miamisburg, 5 grandchildren; Frank, Jr., Halle, D.J., Will, and John Paul, brother and sisters; Kenneth Harris, Carol Holt, Sheri Kokenge, and Eileen Bates. Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church West Carrollton, 705 South Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church West Carrollton in Fred's memory. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019