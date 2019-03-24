|
HEWITT, Frederick H. "Herb" Age 101, of Miami Township, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years and survived by his children, Fred Hewitt and Carol Sleeth; grandchildren, Connie Duncan, Cheryl Austin, Chana Milks; great grandchildren, Matthew, Allison, and Andrew. Herb was a man of faith and integrity, devoted to God and family, was loved and respected by all who knew him. Services will be held in Nashville, TN. To leave a memory, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019