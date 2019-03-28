|
HEWITT, Frederick H. "Herb" Age 101, of Miami Township, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera of 75 years and survived by his children, Fred Hewitt and Carol Sleeth; grandchildren, Connie Duncan, Cheryl Austin, Chana Milks; great grandchildren, Matthew, Allison, and Andrew. Herb was a man of faith and integrity, devoted to God and family, and was loved and respected by all who knew him. Services will be held in Nashville, TN.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019