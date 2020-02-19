Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Frederick JENKINS


1941 - 2020
Frederick JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS, Frederick Alden "Fred" Age 78 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Dayspring Healthcare & Rehab. He was born May 31, 1941 in Ironton, Ohio, the son of the late Alden and Emma Jenkins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Jenkins; son, Thomas Jenkins; son-in-law, Michael Darling; grandson, Matthew Jenkins; and sister, Phyllis Lewis. Fred is survived by his children, Theresa Darling, Mark Jenkins, Elizabeth (Lawton) Cox, Leroy (Bonita) Jenkins; grandchildren, Tess, Chris, Britni, Stephanie, Ryan, Katie, Jessie, Matthew, Megan, Shelby, Megan, Quentin; 25 great grandchildren; siblings, Edith Dane, Lucille Stacy, Barbara Gibson, Harley Jenkins, Harlin (Roberta) Jenkins, Earl (Frances) Jenkins, Billy Jenkins, Larry (Kathy) Jenkins; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Fred was a devout member and led worship services at James and Brenda Dillon's Full Gospel Tabernacle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to those who provided compassion and care to Fred during his stay at Dayspring. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
