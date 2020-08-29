1/
Frederick JENKINS
JENKINS, Frederick A. 77, of Springfield, passed away August 25, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Richmond, IN, on January 4, 1943, the son of Joseph and Dorcas Jenkins. Fred proudly served in the US Navy. He retired from International with over 30 years of service. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Mike and Kenneth. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Karen Jenkins; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Billy Clos; grandchildren, MacKenzie Jenkins and Nicholas Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
