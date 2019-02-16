|
KROEMER, Frederick Cornelius 83 passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. Frederick was born February 1, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Frederick Henry and Geraldine (Schram) Brown. Frederick is survived by his wife: Genevieve (Miller) Kroemer; son: Brian Kroemer; step-son: Steven Mathis (Antoinette); step-daughters: Terri Walters (Dave) and Lynda Cummings (Mark); brother: Phillip Brown; step-grandchildren: Amanda Lookabaugh (Scott), David Walters (Ashley), Jennifer Crouse (Korey), Chad Cummings and Staci Cummings. Frederick is also survived by his great grandchildren: Colton Lookabaugh, Riley Lookabaugh, Ellie Crouse, Jocie Crouse, Addie Walters and Savannah Walters. Frederick served his country in the United States Air Force. Frederick enjoyed family outings, sitting on the front porch and spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Frederick's name to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or the 2451 Crystal Drive Arlington, VA 22202. Funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday February 19, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019