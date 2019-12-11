Home

LAGEMAN, Frederick Ayer Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Fred was born to the late Alfred and Florence Lageman in Dayton, OH on July 23, 1948. He graduated from Fairmont West High School and Indiana State University. Fred served in the US Army Reserves and retired from Goodwill Easter Seals of the Miami Valley and volunteered for the Greene County Park System. He loved fishing, woodworking, classic cars, and talking about investments. Fred is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandee (Schultz); sons, Jonathan (Melissa) of Illinois, David (Kari) of Marysville; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jenna; sister, Alison (Jerry) Lang of MI. Memorial Service will be 5pm on Thursday, December 12 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Visitation to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 555 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45404 or . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
