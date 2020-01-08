|
|
MILLER, Frederick R. Age 94, of Dayton, passed away January 6, 2020. Fred grew up on Long Island, New York with his brothers Bill and twin Ray. He attended Chaminade High School and was the first winner of the Thorp Award which goes to the outstanding high school football player in Nassau County, Long Island. Although recruited by Notre Dame, he spent only a few months in South Bend before entering the Army during WWII. After the service, Fred attended the University of Dayton and played football for four years. He loved all things sportparticularly the Flyers and Ohio State football. Fred is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janice; children Elaine, Carol, Tom (Starr) and Mary Lynn (deceased infant); and several nieces and nephews. He cherished his family, friends, the guys at the YMCA and his weekly lunch with buddies at Geez. The family will receive visitors at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, from 9:30-10:30 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, be kind to someone and make them smile. Arrangements are being handled by Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020