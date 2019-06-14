NEFF, Frederick G. "Fred" Frederick G. "Fred" Neff, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice with his family by his side. He was born on October, 9, 1932 to Willard M. and Charlotte M. (Mills) Neff in Dayton, Ohio. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He later graduated from the University of Dayton and retired after 32 years of service as Division Chief in Aerospace Engineering at Wright Patterson A.F.B. in Dayton. Fred was a member of the Antioch Temple and played French horn in the Shrine Band. He enjoyed wonderful vacations, traveling in the family motor home, loved the outdoors, camping and was passionate about music. Fred especially enjoyed spending summers with his family at their cabin on Lake Vermillion, MN. Fred was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and he will be dearly missed by his family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy J. (Craig) Neff; daughter, Amy S. (Malcolm) Edge; son, Brad L. Neff; grandchildren, Sarah Conlee, Drew Conlee, Emma Edge and Chloe Conlee; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Mason Conlee. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Theodore "Teddy" Neff. Friends are invited to join the family for Graveside Services at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414. To leave a special message for Fred's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary