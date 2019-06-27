NEWHALL, USAF, (Ret.), Lt. Col. Frederick "Fred" Clifton Age 81 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving as a Civil Engineer with the rank of Retired Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years of faithful service. Fred attended Englewood United Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will surely be missed. He is survived by his children: Cindy (Simon) Martin, Daniel (Lisa) Newhall, Alan "Doug" (Wendy) Trott, Donald (Melanie) Newhall, David (Stefanie) Newhall, grandchildren: Collin Martin, Justin (Elizabeth) Newhall, Brandon Newhall, Austin Newhall, Quinn (Alicia) Newhall, Lindsey Newhall, Kai and Keegan Trott, great grandchildren: Hadley and Jackson, brother: Robert "Bob" (Sally) Newhall, also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Sue (Jones) Newhall and parents: Clifton and Elizabeth (Kaiser) Newhall. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary