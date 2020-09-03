1/1
Frederick PATRICK
1959 - 2020
PATRICK, Frederick E. "Fred" Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on January 18, 1959, to the late Donald and Barbara Patrick (nee Carr). Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Pam; sons, Dustin (Lindsey) Patrick and Glen Combs; grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, Austin, Dylan, Jordan, Troy, Mariah, and Miley; father & mother-in-law, Edward and Judy Smith of Huber Heights; hospice nurse, Sandy Kelly; work family at Exhibit Concepts; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
