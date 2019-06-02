|
PITTS III, Frederick Lee Age 72 of Dayton, departed this life May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, June 3, 2019 at VALLEY PEACE MBC, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be held 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019