Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Frederick RAU


1927 - 2020
Frederick RAU Obituary
RAU, Frederick N. 92, of Middletown, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born on June 22, 1927 in Middletown, to Fred and Carrie (Newlin) Rau. He was an engineer and worked for Fernald, the City of Middletown and spent over 30 years on the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a life member of St. Luke United Presbyterian Church, a Mason for over 50 years and he was an avid bowler. Fred is survived by his sons, William Edward (Deborah) Rau and John Robert (Lee Ann) Rau; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rau; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Reinartz; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Rau. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth (Gunderson) Rau; and son Frederick C. Rau. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mt. Pleasant. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. United Luke Presbyterian Church, 280 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2020
