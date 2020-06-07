Frederick ROSE
1929 - 2020
ROSE, Frederick L. Age 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Walnut Creek Nursing Center. He was born on March 14, 1929, in Gallipolis, OH, the son of the late Erie & Alma (Claggus) Rose. Mr. Rose was a former employee of NCR with 18 years of service, and a former employee for Montgomery County, taking care of Memorial Hall and Court House Square, with 20 years of service. He was a member of the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. Preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Adams; his 2 brothers, Edwin Rose & Kenneth Rose; and by his sister, Clara Leeman. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Blanche J. (Edwards) Rose; 2 daughters, Cathy Rader & Freda Rose Martin; and husband, Thomas; his sister, Mary Kay Robinson; 4 grandchildren, James, Billy, Lexis & Mitchell; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathleen Applegate, and husband Mike; special friends, Rodney & Karla Faulkner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Private graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, with Pastor Bryan Heil officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy, love, and thinking of you cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Frederick L. Rose, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
