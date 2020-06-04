SCHILLER, Frederick Carl 92, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Fred, a life-long Dayton resident, was born on November 16, 1927, to Carl and Frieda Schiller. He was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's United Church of Christ. After graduating from Wilbur Wright High School, he joined the Army serving 18 months. Fred then attended the University of Dayton and Carnegie Mellon University receiving his master's degree in Chemical Engineering. He spent the entirety of his 39-year career working for NCR. He was fortunate to enjoy a long fulfilling retirement. Fred experienced wonderful times with family and friends. He especially enjoyed church activities, travelling, model railroading, Christmas and the daily newspaper crossword puzzle. A highlight was reaching 55 years of marriage to his sweetheart Else. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and then David's United Church of Christ. Fred is survived by his wife Else, son Frederick C. Schiller, II, daughters Kirsten (Mike) Morris and Ingrid Brown (Troy Tyner), in addition to grandchildren Jacob Morris and Emma Schiller, who brought him so much joy. Fred has donated his body to Wright State University. The care he received at Southview Hospital, St. Leonard's Assisted Living and through VITAS Hospice is greatly appreciated. A memorial service at David's United Church of Christ will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to David's United Church of Christ, VITAS Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.