Frederick Allen Timler, age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, with his family by his side. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Timler, his brothers, Tom, Robert, Edward and Dougie Timler. His sisters,



Barbara Gentry, Linda Abney and Mary Timler. Fred is survived by his Best Friend and Wife, Dawana Keith, his Daughter Kaylee Timler, whom he loved with all of his heart. He is



also survived by his brothers William (Sandi) Timler, Richard (Kathy) Timler,Timothy (Angie) Timler, his sisters, Marie



(Gilbert) Wyatt, Diana Southard and also many nieces and nephews. Fred was an avid sports fan. He loved his Buckeyes, Bengals and Nascar. He played football for Ross High School Class of 1980. He was known as one of the "Park Boys" by his friends and teammates at Ross. Fred loved the Lord and lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family fiercely and will be dearly missed by so many. Graveside services will be held at Hickory Flats in New Miami, OH, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Noon for all that wish to attend.



