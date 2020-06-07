WALTON, Frederick Born February 16, 1946, died suddenly Sunday, May 31, 2020. He graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in June 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Vietnam era. Fred spent 42 years with the City of Dayton, and 15 years of that was with Dayton Power & Light Co. Preceded in death by father, Granville Walton Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Walton; brother, Richard Lamarr Walton. Fred leaves to mourn, his girlfriend, Connie Allen; sister, Patricia "Pat" Tucker-Dolan; brother, Granville "Garvey" "Granny" Walton Jr.; cousins, David and Lonnie Gilbert, Adrian Goff, Lewis Ellis; nephews, Kenneth and Keith Tucker; great nephew, Storm Tucker; great nieces, Sera, Alia and Jaedon Tucker; stepson, Charles Wilcox; a host of friends. Walk-through visitation, 9-11 am, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.