WALTON, Frederick Born February 16, 1946, died suddenly Sunday, May 31, 2020. He graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in June 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Vietnam era. Fred spent 42 years with the City of Dayton, and 15 years of that was with Dayton Power & Light Co. Preceded in death by father, Granville Walton Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Walton; brother, Richard Lamarr Walton. Fred leaves to mourn, his girlfriend, Connie Allen; sister, Patricia "Pat" Tucker-Dolan; brother, Granville "Garvey" "Granny" Walton Jr.; cousins, David and Lonnie Gilbert, Adrian Goff, Lewis Ellis; nephews, Kenneth and Keith Tucker; great nephew, Storm Tucker; great nieces, Sera, Alia and Jaedon Tucker; stepson, Charles Wilcox; a host of friends. Walk-through visitation, 9-11 am, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
