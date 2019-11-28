|
YOST, Frederick R. Age 89 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Clayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes. He was born on October 9, 1930 in Dayton, OH, son of the late Robert and Helen Yost. Prior to his retirement in 1987, Fred was the Service Manager at Delco Moraine Division of General Motors in Dayton, OH. He was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School, Class of 1948 and the University of Cincinnati. Fred was a long time member of Clayton United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Brookville, OH Masonic Lodge. Fred spent many snow-bird winters in Mesa, AZ at the Towerpoint Resort where he enjoyed coaching their softball team. He also enjoyed fishing, sailing, working on cars, gardening, and following baseball, football, and basketball. Above all, Fred cherished time spent with those he loved. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, James Yost. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Yost of Lewes, DE; his son, Robert Yost (Carol) of Millsboro, DE; his daughters: Beth Coy (Darryl) of Hudson, OH and Jennifer Radak (Jeff) of Suwanee, GA; his five grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth of Brookville, OH; and his sisters: Janet Kinskey of Kettering, OH and Linda Oda of St. Matthews, SC. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Moorings at Lewes, 17028 Cadbury Circle, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. An additional service will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Phillipsburg United Methodist Church, 43 South State Street, Phillipsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Fred's memory to . Please visit Fred's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019