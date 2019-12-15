|
ZIMMER, Frederick R. 81 of Wickenburg, Arizona, passed away on December 2, 2019. Fred was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. He served as a U. S. Army Medic in Fulda, Germany from 1958 to 1961. Fred's first love was fine art. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Dayton Art Institute of Ohio. As an award winner and exhibitor, Fred enjoyed drawing, painting, sculpting and jewelry-making. He owned and operated a cooperative fine arts gallery in Dublin, Ohio during the early 1980s. He also supported the arts as an instructor for both youth and adults, and served as juror for exhibitions. Fred worked as a graphic artist and designer for various agencies throughout his career, including his last position with the State of Ohio. Fred volunteered his time and skills to a number of organizations that advocated for the well-being of children, minorities, and those in need. Fred married Jennie (Bellar) Zimmer in 1958. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. He is preceded by his mother, Lois (McWhorter) Zimmer and father, Ralph Zimmer. He is survived by son, Brian (Pamela Smith) Zimmer and daughter, Kimberly (Mario) Iasella, grandson, Dino Iasella, sister, Geraldine Wilson, brother, Ronald Zimmer in addition to cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long family friends. Fred, known for his intelligent wit, fun-loving sense of humor and caring personality will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Fred's honor at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield, Ohio, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. Please enter on the Maiden Lane side of the church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019