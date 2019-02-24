Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Fredia P. DIXON

DIXON, Fredia P. 57 of Springfield passed away February 21, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Glasgow, KY on December 19, 1961, the daughter of S.D. "Bud" & Margaret Smith. At the time of her death Fredia was employed with Stanley Electric in London, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving son Harley (Chante Deyo) Dixon; granddaughter Paisley Mae Dixon; sister Joyce (Albert) Hovan and brothers Frank Smith and Johnny (Carla) Smith. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 825 Rodgers Drive Springfield from 1-5PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
