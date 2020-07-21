NACHTRIEB, Fredrick William "Bill" 84, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020. He was born in Springfield on June 20, 1936, the son of the late John W. and Dorothy Lucille (Neal) Nachtrieb. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a boiler operator from the University of Dayton and previously worked at Ohio Edison. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Margee Reese, John Nachtrieb, Matt Nachtrieb, and Donna Neidert; 7 great-nieces and nephews; and cousins, Donna (Charles) Gaier and Richard Snyder. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Esther Marie Nachtrieb and brothers, David and Paul Nachtrieb. The family will receive friends at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside funeral service with military honors will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
