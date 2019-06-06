SEALS, Fredrick 82, of West Alexandria, OH and formerly of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 following an extended illness. Born August 24, 1936 in Bond, KY, he was the last surviving of six children born to the late Tilmon and Polly (McQueen) Seals. Fred enjoyed life. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and papaw. His sense of humor touched the lives of all who knew him and all he met; and when he told one of his stories, all you could do was close your eyes and shake your head. He retired from Dayton Tire and Rubber in 1973; was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Alexandria, former member of the New Lebanon First Baptist Church and member of Masonic Lodge # 482 F&AM of Farmersville. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death on September 26, 2011 by beloved wife Lois (DeLong) Seals "Dottie", whom he married December 7, 1957; brothers Harrison, Charles and Ben Seals; and sisters Grace Dillman and Eula Seals. Survived by daughters Debbie Seals of Antioch, TN and Penny Lane of West Alexandria; grandchildren Ashley (D.J.) Pfarrer of Huber Heights, Drew Dawkins of West Alexandria and Amy Renee Dawkins of Lewisville, TX; 4 step grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren; friends as close as family Wanda and Jack Sturgill, Carolyn Herring, John Muncie, Richard and Wendy Dawkins, Bobby Morefield and the Myers family. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Services to honor and remember Fred's life will follow at 2:00 PM and conclude with burial at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Fist Baptist Church of West Alexandria or to . Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary