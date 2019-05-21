WILLIAMS, Fredrick "Freddie" 79 of Springfield, Ohio was called home at 7:33AM on May 18, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Relief, KY on February 23, 1940, the son of Lonnie and Verna (Ferguson) Williams. Freddie retired from International in 1989 after 31 years of service. He was given his first motorcycle at the age of 13 and they remained his passion the rest of his life. He was converted and baptized in 1979 and joined the Waverly Enterprise Baptist Church. At the time of his death he was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 57 years Ann Williams; daughter Trish Williams Chase & Ross Chase; son Tony (Nikki) Williams; grandchildren Leisa (Nate) Gamble, Nicholas Chase, Mike (Brittany) Chase, Thomas (Lindley) Chase, Sela Chase, Jacob Williams and Ashleigh (Dustin) Kempf; great-grandchildren Leylin Chase, Paisleigh Kempf, Penelope Kempf and Taryn Chase. Being an only child, Freddie considered Patsy Hensley and Donie Sturgill his siblings; and very special cousins Corlis Ferguson, Olena Blair and Joyce Thompson; and all of Susie's children. He is also survived by his wife's family that considered him a brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A service to honor Freddie will be Thursday at 1:00PM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Garland Lyon officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Memorial contributions are requested to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary