OFZKY, Frieda Anna Age 85 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, December 2, 2019. Frieda will be missed by loving husband of 62 years, Wilhelm; daughter, Barbara (Don Boyd) Ofzky; son, Robert (Lucretia) Ofzky. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be seen at: www.newcomerdayton.com
