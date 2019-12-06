Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
OFZKY, Frieda Anna Age 85 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, December 2, 2019. Frieda will be missed by loving husband of 62 years, Wilhelm; daughter, Barbara (Don Boyd) Ofzky; son, Robert (Lucretia) Ofzky. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be seen at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
