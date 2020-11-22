1/
Fritz HERRMANN
1925 - 2020
HERRMANN, Fritz Bolke

Age 95 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village. He was born in Limbach Oberfrohna, Germany on September 15, 1925. Fritz married Leonore Kurth in 1950. The two shared 68 happy years

together. Fritz was a brave and courageous man who after WWII, immigrated to Mexico City, Mexico with his family. Wanting a better life for them, Fritz moved his family to the United States in 1967. Fritz had a love of nature. He stayed physically fit by walking and swimming. He loved to debate and loved people and getting to know them. He was a good story teller who was gifted at painting a picture with his words. Especially in his later years, Fritz told many stories of his life in Germany and of WWII. Fritz loved his family and was always interested in how they were. He will be dearly missed by them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Hilde Herrmann; wife, Leonore; twin brother, Wolfgang; and sister, Brigitte. Fritz leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Brigitte (Steve) Caris, Ursula Herrmann, and Pete (Linda) Herrmann; grandchildren, Stephanie, Gabriel, Charme, Danielle, Candace, Pete, Caleb, and Sam; great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Chandler, Cash, Gracie, Hannah, Naomi, Sydnee,

Jackson, Ben and June; and one beautiful great-great-granddaughter, Olivia; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Fritz or leave a condolence to his family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
