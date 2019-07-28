Home

ZEHLER, Fritzi Age 89, of Seven Mile, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Hamilton on November 29, 1929, the daughter of Elmer and Thelma (Gallaher) Newkirk. Fritzi was a 1947 graduate of Seven Mile High School and had attended Hamilton Business School. She was an active member of the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, an avid reader and maker of beautiful quilts. Always giving time for others whether a quiet talk or game of cards. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include three daughters, Sue Anne, Mary Beth and Kristi Jo; numerous grand and great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Estelle Newkirk. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 60 years, Joseph Zehler; son, Joseph Zehler III and brother, Paul Newkirk.Visitation will be at the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, 312 N Main Street, Seven Mile, Ohio on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:30 PM until time of services at 6:00 PM. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019
