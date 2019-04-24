WISEMAN, G. Lee Age 83 of Fairfield passed away after a courageous battle with cancer for the past 28 years. Lee was one of the strongest people around and has been an inspiration for her whole family and community. She was born on December 21, 1935 in Woodstock, VA the daughter of the late Harry Cecil and Marguerite (nee Ritenour) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children Roy "Terry" Rupert and her second husband Gerald Wiseman. Lee is survived by her beloved Otis Caudill; two children Rhonda (Michael) Moore and Michael (Cathy) Rupert; one step daughter Teresa Cox; six grandchildren Jennifer (Doug) Todd, Christopher (Brandi) Moore, Jeff (Tanya) Rupert, Brittany (Ben) Rupert-Bedinghaus, Michael Rupert, and Mark Rupert; eight great grandchildren; one brother Tracy (Vivian) Hoffman; one sister Betty Mae (the late Robert) Smith. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She is also preceded in death by her son Roy Lee Rupert. Lee will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be on Friday April 26, 2019 at Lindenwald Baptist Church 460 Symmes Rd Fairfield 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary