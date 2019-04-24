Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for G. WISEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Lee WISEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

G. Lee WISEMAN Obituary
WISEMAN, G. Lee Age 83 of Fairfield passed away after a courageous battle with cancer for the past 28 years. Lee was one of the strongest people around and has been an inspiration for her whole family and community. She was born on December 21, 1935 in Woodstock, VA the daughter of the late Harry Cecil and Marguerite (nee Ritenour) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children Roy "Terry" Rupert and her second husband Gerald Wiseman. Lee is survived by her beloved Otis Caudill; two children Rhonda (Michael) Moore and Michael (Cathy) Rupert; one step daughter Teresa Cox; six grandchildren Jennifer (Doug) Todd, Christopher (Brandi) Moore, Jeff (Tanya) Rupert, Brittany (Ben) Rupert-Bedinghaus, Michael Rupert, and Mark Rupert; eight great grandchildren; one brother Tracy (Vivian) Hoffman; one sister Betty Mae (the late Robert) Smith. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She is also preceded in death by her son Roy Lee Rupert. Lee will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be on Friday April 26, 2019 at Lindenwald Baptist Church 460 Symmes Rd Fairfield 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now