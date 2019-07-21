|
GRIFFITHS, G. Riley With overwhelming sadness and bittersweet joy, we want to let you know that G. Riley Griffiths moved from this life to eternity on July 19th, 2019. Losing a man so remarkable has left an immense void in our hearts that words can not articulate. We are grateful to have known, loved, and been loved by him. His legacy lives on in his wife of 52 years, Carolyn "CJ" Griffiths, his children, foster children, grandchildren, sister, niece and nephews, many dear friends, and his work family at Riley's Furniture. His family will hold a small private service in Shallotte, NC. There will also be a gathering held in honor of Riley at Riley's Furniture in Monroe, Ohio on Sunday, August 11th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send cards to Carolyn "CJ" Griffiths P.O. Box 1945 Shallotte NC 28459.
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019