Gail BARKLEY Obituary
BARKLEY, Gail Lee Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1947 the daughter of Earl and Dolores (Anstedt) Bonar. On June 11, 1993 in Hamilton she married Richard Barkley. She is survived by husband, Richard Barkley; two children, Trish (Dave) Hisch and Andy Thompson; three step-children, Richie Barkley, Shannon Gentile, and Ginny Britton; one sister, Janis (David) Wheeler; three grandchildren, Cory and Josie Hisch and Caitlin Thompson; six step-grandchildren, Donovan, Alyssa, Timmy, Asia, Eric, and Olivia; niece, Paula Wheeler; and her loving pets, Minnie, Tubby, Poppi, Salem, and Tux. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton Ohio 45011. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019
