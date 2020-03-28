Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail CARLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON, Gail Lynn Age 59, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born September 17, 1960 to the late Raymond C. & Shirley M. (Doyle) Johnson in Fairborn, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Bruce E. Carlson of West Milton; son Richard William Hammond II of Orlando, FL and brothers Raymond and Greg Johnson. Gail loved drag racing, sewing, playing slot machines, cooking and baking. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. A private family service will be with interment following in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl, Suite 320, Pmb 226, Estero, FL 33928. Online memories of Gail and messages for the family may be left at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -