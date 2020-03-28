|
CARLSON, Gail Lynn Age 59, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born September 17, 1960 to the late Raymond C. & Shirley M. (Doyle) Johnson in Fairborn, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Bruce E. Carlson of West Milton; son Richard William Hammond II of Orlando, FL and brothers Raymond and Greg Johnson. Gail loved drag racing, sewing, playing slot machines, cooking and baking. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. A private family service will be with interment following in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl, Suite 320, Pmb 226, Estero, FL 33928. Online memories of Gail and messages for the family may be left at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020