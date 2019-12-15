Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Emmanuel's Evangelical Lutheran Church
30 W. Warren St
Germantown, OH
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel's Evangelical Lutheran Church
30 W. Warren St
Germantown, OH
Gail Chmielewski


1954 - 2019
Gail Chmielewski Obituary
CHMIELEWSKI, Gail D. Age 65, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at , surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Middletown, OH, on June 12, 1954, the daughter of Joan (Kalbaugh) and Charles "Ray" Lansaw. She was preceded in death by a step-son-in-law, David Carroll; and a brother-in-law, Robert Brooks. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 33 years, William "Bill" Chmielewski; her daughters, Deanie (Adam) Carlstrom and Courteney Huff; 4 step-daughters, Shirley Carroll, Julie (Michael) Willenbrink, Sandra Wolverton and Jamie Gilbert; 4 grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles "Ed" (Liz) Lansaw; her 2 sisters, Leslie Brooks and Kristi (Jamie) Speck; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (4 hours prior to the Service) Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Emmanuel's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 W. Warren St, Germantown, OH, where the Service will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Bonny Kinnunen officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to AA or to . Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
