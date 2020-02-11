|
DeSPAIN, Gail M Age 82, formerly of Vandalia, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Colin and Eula DeSpain. Gail was a 1956 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. He was Past President and member of Miami Valley Golf Club since 1977. Gail worked at EF Hutton and retired from UBS as a Financial Advisor when he was 75 and enjoyed golfing on a regular basis. Survived by his wife 0f 60 years Susan, 2 daughters Carrie Schauer and Linda Mays, 2 sons Jeff (Jane) of FL, Greg (Laurie) of Englewood, 5 granddaughters Autumn, Trisha (Brent) Strayer, Daniele (Jason) van Dijk, Alexandria and Samantha, 4 great grandchildren Mya, Maverick, Halle and Maddox, sister, Shirley White of Atlanta, GA, 2 brothers Robert (Ruthann) of Springfield, Raymond (Sallee) of Richmond, IN, and several other family and dear friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law Mark Mays and brother-in-law Roland White, and sister Dolores Southard. Forever in our Hearts. Services 11 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 9100 N. Main St. by Pastor Steve. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or Athletes in Action in Gail's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020