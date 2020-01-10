Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail JAYJOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail JAYJOHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail JAYJOHN Obituary
JAYJOHN, Gail Maxine Of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away at Kingston on December 23, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Ovid Jayjohn and sons Eric and Evan Jayjohn. She is survived by son Eddie Jayjohn (Julie), daugher-in-law Shawna Jayjohn, grandchildren Amanda (Brent) Mayer, Luke (Melissa) Jayjohn, Nick, Nathan, Noah, Natalee, and Narissa Jayjohn, and 8 great grandchildren. Gail was employed at H.V. Bear Elementary as a playground aide for many years where she impacted a number of young lives. She was also employed as a cook at the Moose Lodge in Miamisburg, Ohio. A memorial service will be held from 10am-12pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Rd, Carlisle, Ohio 45005. A reception for immediate family will be held following the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -