JAYJOHN, Gail Maxine Of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away at Kingston on December 23, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Ovid Jayjohn and sons Eric and Evan Jayjohn. She is survived by son Eddie Jayjohn (Julie), daugher-in-law Shawna Jayjohn, grandchildren Amanda (Brent) Mayer, Luke (Melissa) Jayjohn, Nick, Nathan, Noah, Natalee, and Narissa Jayjohn, and 8 great grandchildren. Gail was employed at H.V. Bear Elementary as a playground aide for many years where she impacted a number of young lives. She was also employed as a cook at the Moose Lodge in Miamisburg, Ohio. A memorial service will be held from 10am-12pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Rd, Carlisle, Ohio 45005. A reception for immediate family will be held following the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020